As of August, Google is no longer listed as supporting the Pixel 5a with either major OS upgrades or monthly/quarterly security updates. The phone has essentially reached the end of the road in terms of updates, but to our surprise, it’s receiving the November patch this week.

The software version number for this build of Android 14 is listed as AP2A.240805.005.S4, which must be a very minor change because when the phone received the August patch, that version was listed as AP2A.240805.005. Not much difference at all. In fact, looking back at final updates for even older Pixel devices, it looks to be common practice for Google to send one last update with this .xx ending.

We’re not seeing a changelog listed for this individual phone. Even the Pixel 5a goes unlisted in the phones that were announced to receive the November patch, according to Google. If you own a Pixel 5a, let us know what you find.

So long, Pixel 5a. You were a solid device.