The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have been in ears since the end of September, which should be more than enough time for owners to develop a strong opinion on these high-end earbuds. Well, at least that’s what Google thinks as it just sent out a survey to Pixel Buds Pro 2 owners, asking for their thoughts.

We received the survey earlier today and walked through it’s dozen or so questions. The topics ranged from wondering which company made our previous earbuds to how we learned about Google’s new buds and on a scale of 0-10 if we would recommend them to others. It then asked for 5 reasons why we decided to purchase the Pixel Buds Pro 2 before getting onto more important details. For example, Google seems to be feeling out specific issues that it might need to address and also if anyone is actually using Gemini.

On the issue side of things, Google asked about disconnects, switching between devices, Google Assistant/Gemini not activating, lack of audio in earbuds, pairing problems, ANC issues, battery life draining, transparency mode issues, unwanted noises or sounds, and “Find My Device” not working as expected. I, personally, haven’t had issues there, but the fact that they bring them all up could be a sign that others have reported these issues.

In the Gemini section, Google first asked if we’ve used Gemini at all with the Buds Pro 2 and then if there are any issues there. The list for Gemini is shorter and talks about Gemini in Buds Pro 2 not having enough features or capabilities, Gemini not understanding what you say, long waits for responses, and having to constantly unlock/re-authenticate into someone’s phone to get it to work. That last one is probably the reason I stopped even attempting to use Gemini with the Pixel Buds Pro 2 I have in for review.

The rest of the survey dives into satisfaction levels over the major features of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and then ends.

I guess my response to all of this is – what’s going on with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google? Are we just getting feedback or are we looking into issues or the lack of uses in major features? Or maybe this is just typical product feedback, although I haven’t seen similar surveys for any of Google’s other recently-launched devices.

How are the Pixel Buds Pro 2 treating you? Any complaints you’d like to share with Google?