Here’s a Pixel 9 Pro XL That’s $200 Off

Google’s new Pixel 9 series has not seen any true discounts since launching in August, outside of the trade-in promos that are still active. The straight cash discounts we often see on Google’s new phones just haven’t materialized, although the holiday shopping season is around the corner. Before we get there, we do have a decent one for you to consider, with one catch.

Woot is currently hosting the a Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that drops $200 off its price. The device is in brand new condition and the Obsidian color with 128GB storage. At $200 off, you could own a brand new Pixel 9 Pro XL in Obsidian for $899. That’s a great price, right?

Here’s the catch – this is a Canadian version of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. What does that mean? Well, Woot assures us that the Canadian model “will also work with US carriers” and that’s because “of its international personality.” In other words, it should have all of the proper network bands to work in the US without a hiccup.

I compared Canadian and US versions of the Pixel 9 Pro XL to see which networks overlapped or were missing and here’s what Google says, officially. The Canadian version of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is missing 5G mmW support, which for most people won’t be a dealbreaker, as 5G mmW is rare to find and difficult to connect to. T-Mobile basically just announced that they have no future plans for 5G mmW. As for the other bands, the Canadian model does not have 5G sub-6 (the good 5G) support for bands n29, n48, and n70. My understanding is that all three are used by Boost (Dish) and that’s pretty much it.

These Canadian models technically support all of the sub-5G network bands from Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, just not the 5G mmWave stuff.

Woot Deal Link