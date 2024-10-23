Download: Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 Released for Pixel Devices

Google just released the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 for your Pixel device and it is time to update.

Like with previous Android 15 QPR1 builds, Google has released factory image and OTA files for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Updating through the Android Beta Program should happen shortly.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 Release Info:

Release date: October 23, 2024

Build: AP41.240925.009

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: October 2024

Google Play services: 24.33.33

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 Bug Fixes: For this release, Google fixed at least 12 bugs they figured were worth mentioning. There is a solid list of developer and user-reported issues, followed by other bugs they cleaned up, including those involving Bluetooth. Ahhh Bluetooth bugs, it wouldn’t be an update with touching some. The full list is below.

Developer- and user-reported issues Fixed an issue that sometimes caused notifications to be displayed with some content that was cut off. (Issue #369022573)

Fixed an issue with system memory paging that sometimes caused devices to crash and restart. (Issue #370281133, Issue #363067081)

Fixed an issue where the volume buttons didn’t work when connected to certain Bluetooth devices. (Issue #370700569, Issue #362542656, Issue #362115174, Issue #369774572)

Fixed an issue where some app icons on the home screen were displaying the default system icon instead of the app’s icon. (Issue #335579823)

Fixed an issue that caused a device to run slowly and sometimes crash when switching back to the primary user from the secondary user. (Issue #339635839)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system UI to crash. (Issue #370214367)

Fixed an issue for foldable devices where the screen sometimes went blank when unfolding the device. (Issue #367324432) Other resolved issues Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from interacting with heads-up notifications.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system to crash while taking a bug report.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity. Bluetooth resolved issues Fix a crash in BluetoothDevice.getType() that occurred primarily in the testing environment when Bluetooth resources were reused between virtual device instances.

that occurred primarily in the testing environment when Bluetooth resources were reused between virtual device instances. Improved LE Audio volume control by enabling independent adjustment of each connected sink’s volume using the UI and limiting volume key adjustments to the primary sink.

Download Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3: If interested, you can download from the following links to get started (QPR1 Beta 3 should be live shortly in the Beta Program for over-the-air updates if it isn’t already):