Many Galaxy Devices Getting October Security Patch

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung is pushing the October security patch to a suite of Galaxy devices.

Devices included in this rollout are the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 6, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6. Nothing is listed in the changelog in addition to the security patch, but if you happen to see something, let us know in the comments.

Updated Build Numbers

  • Galaxy S23 – S911USQS4CXI4
  • Galaxy S23+ – S916USQS4CXI4
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra – S918USQS4CXI4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946USQS4DXI9
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 – F956USQS1AXIB
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 – F731USQS4DXI9
  • Galaxy Z Flip 6 – F741USQS1AXIB

Go snag them updates.

// Verizon

