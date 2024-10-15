Samsung is pushing the October security patch to a suite of Galaxy devices.
Devices included in this rollout are the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 6, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6. Nothing is listed in the changelog in addition to the security patch, but if you happen to see something, let us know in the comments.
Updated Build Numbers
- Galaxy S23 – S911USQS4CXI4
- Galaxy S23+ – S916USQS4CXI4
- Galaxy S23 Ultra – S918USQS4CXI4
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946USQS4DXI9
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 – F956USQS1AXIB
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 – F731USQS4DXI9
- Galaxy Z Flip 6 – F741USQS1AXIB
Go snag them updates.
// Verizon
