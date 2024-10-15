Samsung is pushing the October security patch to a suite of Galaxy devices.

Devices included in this rollout are the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 6, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6. Nothing is listed in the changelog in addition to the security patch, but if you happen to see something, let us know in the comments.

Updated Build Numbers

Galaxy S23 – S911USQS4CXI4

– S911USQS4CXI4 Galaxy S23+ – S916USQS4CXI4

– S916USQS4CXI4 Galaxy S23 Ultra – S918USQS4CXI4

– S918USQS4CXI4 Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946USQS4DXI9

F946USQS4DXI9 Galaxy Z Fold 6 – F956USQS1AXIB

– F956USQS1AXIB Galaxy Z Flip 5 – F731USQS4DXI9

– F731USQS4DXI9 Galaxy Z Flip 6 – F741USQS1AXIB

Go snag them updates.

// Verizon