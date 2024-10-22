Google continues to build upon its Messages app, which is important considering the amount of people now using it. By Google’s count, over a billion people use Messages every day, so the more Google pours into making it a sweet messaging app, the better.

This week, the company announced five new features that will roll out over the coming months. A couple caught our attention. One is new Sensitive Content Warnings, a feature that can blur images that may contain nudity. Google writes that, “When the feature is enabled, and an image that may contain nudity is about to be sent or forwarded, it provides a speed bump to remind users of the risks of sending nude imagery and preventing accidental shares.”

Google ensures users that all of this happens on-device and the features does not allow Google access to the image, nor will Google know that nudity may have been detected. Clearly, Google just wants to make sure your nudes are going to the right people and that you’re making smart decisions.

Other security features introduced includes enhanced protection from package delivery and job scams, intelligent warnings for messages that contain suspicious links, as well as a new setting that lets you turn off messages from unknown international senders.

Google explains all of the new features in detail via its blog and we recommend you check it out. We’ll see these new things available in Messages starting soon.

