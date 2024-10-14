Samsung announced this morning that open enrollment has arrived for select Galaxy devices, but with a bit of a twist.
Typically only available at time of purchase, select Galaxy owners can enroll in Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss at a discounted rate of 20% off. That brings the cost of Samsung’s top tier coverage to as little as $0.20 a day.
Eligible Galaxy Devices
- Galaxy S24 Series
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy A25
- Galaxy A15
Samsung Care covers things like spills and battery replacements, but with theft and loss coverage, owners get same-day replacement for devices. At a discount, it’s hard to argue against if you’re someone who is accident prone or tend to misplace your device from time to time.
Open enrollment is available now through November 24, 2024.
Collapse Show Comments
2 Comments