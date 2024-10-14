Samsung announced this morning that open enrollment has arrived for select Galaxy devices, but with a bit of a twist.

Typically only available at time of purchase, select Galaxy owners can enroll in Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss at a discounted rate of 20% off. That brings the cost of Samsung’s top tier coverage to as little as $0.20 a day.

Eligible Galaxy Devices

Galaxy S24 Series

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A15

Samsung Care covers things like spills and battery replacements, but with theft and loss coverage, owners get same-day replacement for devices. At a discount, it’s hard to argue against if you’re someone who is accident prone or tend to misplace your device from time to time.

Open enrollment is available now through November 24, 2024.