The Google Pixel Watch is one of the best looking smartwatches on the market and a lot of its stellar design has to do with the fact that its watch bands connect directly into the case. It gives it an ultra-modern and minimalist styling that few other watches can pull off. It is without a doubt one of the selling points of Google’s watch line.

But as nice as the design is, Google had to create a special connector system for it to look this way, so accessory makers haven’t exactly been quick to create bands for it. That has left us with few quality options, mostly those made by Google. However, Bellroy has been teasing their own official Pixel Watch band since the launch of the Pixel Watch 3 (our review) and we’ve been patiently waiting for it to go on sale.

Well, friends, it has done just that today in pre-order form. You can now pre-order the Bellroy Pixel Watch Strap for $69 and it should ship within 4 weeks.

This watch strap from Bellroy is made of “premium” leather and durable polymer. Bellroy says this watch band should show a fine patina with age, but still wear well on the daily with that flexible polymer. They even mention a textured underside to reduce sweat build-up, because they must think you could wear it to workout too.

It comes in Terracotta or Black and in two sizes. The sizing, I will point out, is a bit odd the way it is currently listed. You’ll need to choose carefully here.

Bellroy lists a Small size that “fits Pixel Watch case sizes 41-45mm” and a Large size that “fits Pixel Watch case sizes 42mm – 49mm.” The thing is, there are only two Pixel Watch sizes: 41mm and 45mm. By Bellroy’s listing, they are essentially saying that the Small size should fit your larger Pixel Watch 3 (45mm). However, I don’t think that’s the case. 41mm Pixel Watch bands do not fit the 45mm model. If I were a shopping person, I would buy the Large if I had a Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) and the small for all other Pixel Watch models (including the original and Pixel Watch 2).

Hope that helps and I hope I’m correct in reading it that way.

Shop Bellroy Pixel Watch Bands