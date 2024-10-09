At Samsung’s developer conference last week, the company confirmed that their next big update, One UI 7, was running a little late and wouldn’t show up in beta form until the end of the year. Once its beta program finished, it would then launch in stable form alongside the Galaxy S25 series to kickoff 2025.

There’s been some confusion around the One UI 7 beta it seems, and it apparently comes from the fact that Samsung singled out developers when announcing the update. Since Samsung only said “developers” and didn’t mention a public beta release, folks have been stressing.

In a Samsung forum post where some users were demanding clarification, a representative from Samsung’s One UI Beta Team confirmed that the One UI 7 will indeed be open to the public through the Samsung Members app, as has been the case for years.

Just as Sally announced on SDC24, One UI 7 Beta will be available to public when the schedule is confirmed. You will be notified on Samsung Members once the Beta starts.

My guess here is that Samsung singled out developers because they announced the news at their developer conference. But look, I also understand why people were confused and needed clarification. It’s One UI 7 and it’s supposed to be a big update, so we all want in on the testing before it goes stable.

It’ll be OK, everyone. Be sure your Samsung Members app is handy “before the end of this year.”