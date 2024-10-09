T-Mobile is expanding the benefits offered to those on their most expensive unlimited 5G plan. And by expanding, I mean that they are offering up a discounted price if you have a tablet or smartwatch or laptop you’d like to give cellular connectivity to.

In an announcement today, T-Mobile says it will now charge just $5/mo per device for connected smartwatches, tablets, and laptops. The only catch (so far) is that you have to be on Go5G Next in order to get that price.

Currently, T-Mobile offers up tablet data plans that range from $20/mo to $25/mo and smartwatch plans from $12/mo to $15/mo. This is clearly a large discount each month, assuming you are on Go5G Next, which happens to be their most expensive 5G plan at a starting price of $100/mo.

In a comparison chart offered up by T-Mobile, they claim that Verizon’s similar connected device plans range from $7.50/mo up to $10/mo. They also suggest that AT&T’s numbers are from $10.99/mo to $20.99/mo.

If a connected device is something you’d like to attach to your T-Mobile plan and you happen to be on Go5G Next, availability of this new price starts October 17.

// T-Mobile