Dredge, the very popular horror fishing game, is coming to mobile on December 18. In the game, you are a fisherman who sells what you catch, thus allowing you upgrade your boat. But as you upgrade your boat, you’re able to venture into deeper, darker water. Naturally, you won’t like what you find down there.

The game is extremely liked on Steam, rocking a 10/10 score. Needless to say, I’m excited to give it a try later this year when it’s made available on mobile.

No word yet on pricing or monetization method, but on Steam the title is priced at $25. We’ll keep you posted.

// Pocket Gamer