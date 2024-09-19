Google announced an overhaul for birthdays inside of Google Calendar this week. Currently, birthdays aren’t special inside of Calendar, but that’s now changing. Detailed in the announcement, users now have the ability to create and modify dedicated birthday events on Android.

Until now, when entering an event in Calendar, it could be a Task or Event. Now there’s a Birthday option, and with that, comes certain customizable features. For example, you can get birthday reminders, which will hopefully help you remember these important days.

I wasn’t aware I needed this, but I’m glad it’s here. My hope is that Calendar is maybe smart enough to turn all of my existing calendar events into birthday events. We shall see.

This feature is now rolling out to users on Android.

// Google