Here’s a quick question: What phone are you currently using? It’s a simple question, but the answers can vary so greatly because there are a lot of good options out there.

Folks could be rocking the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra or Pixel 9 Pro device, or maybe even an iPhone model from the good people at Apple. It also wouldn’t surprise me at all if we have a few people still on aging Pixel devices, such as the Pixel 5. That was a banger phone, so more power to you if that’s the case.

Shoot your current phone down in the comments section. I’ll be hanging out and of course I’ll be judging super hard. Jk.

As for me, I am absolutely loving life with the Pixel 9 Pro paired with the Pixel Watch 3 (45mm).