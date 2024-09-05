After a notable wait, Samsung announced this week that One UI 6.1.1 will begin rolling out today to Galaxy S24 models. Additional devices will begin to see the update on September 12, with those devices being the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, plus Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung calls this an effort to democratize AI, which seems a bit much, but what it truly means is brand new features for these supported device owners to use. Features like Interpreter, Note Assist, and Chat Assist are going to be found, as well as updated features with new goodies in Circle to Search and Portrait Mode.

// Samsung