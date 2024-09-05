Verizon is Buying Frontier for $20 Billion

A day after informing some of their longest standing and most loyal customers that they would no longer see their full monthly autopay discount for reasons, Verizon has announced that it plans to spend $20 billion to acquire Frontier Communications. The move will expand Verizon’s fiber internet footprint into areas it wasn’t previously operating.

According to Verizon’s press release on the acquisition, this will bring them 2.2 million fiber subscribers across 25 states, joining the 7.4 million Fios customers that Verizon already has across 9 states. Together, they hope to add millions of fiber locations and bring fiber internet to even more customers over the next couple of years.

While this news doesn’t mean much if you aren’t in a market that has Frontier, it should mean options for premium bundles with Verizon services for those in a Frontier area. Verizon is already talking about offering wireless with home internet, just like they do with Fios.

And well, that’s pretty much the news. Verizon is acquiring Frontier, which is a major fiber provider, for $20 billion.

// Verizon