We recently learned that Samsung had intentions of releasing the One UI 7 beta for select devices earlier this week. That did not happen. It’s now reported that Samsung is scheduling late August for its release.

Presumably made available first to Galaxy S24 devices, followed by Samsung’s latest foldables and the S23 series, you can pencil in the third week of August on your calendar for the beta’s release. Inside, we expect to see a healthy amount of new features for One UI, but the big changes are reported to be for visuals. We hope to see a lot of new icons, animations, plus a redesigned notification/system settings panel.

A source of SamMobile claims this “delay” in beta release is due to One UI 6.1.1, but regardless of the reason, it’s good to at least have a timeframe on when to expect it.

We’ll keep you posted.

// @SamMobile