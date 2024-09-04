OSOM Reportedly Shutting Down After Making Just One Crypto Phone

We haven’t talked about OSOM much over the past couple of years because I made a promise that if their first phone was a crypto phone, we wouldn’t see any reason to continue a conversation around it. Sure enough, the first OSOM phone was a crypto phone known as the Solana Saga, so after sharing that news, we moved on and never really looked back.

Today, I’m only returning with coverage of the company run by a bunch of former Essential folks because they are reportedly calling it quits.

According to a report, OSOM executives held a meeting this week to inform employees that they would be shutting the company down and laying off everyone still there. Some folks will apparently need to remain behind as contractors to continue supporting their crypto phone.

Why didn’t they find success with their crypto phone and why are they now shutting down? I mean…they made a crypto phone. Also, today’s report suggests that Solana passed on using them for their next device, that OSOM then tried to pivot to making an AI camera and selling themselves to HP, neither of which worked out. So they have no money or future funding in sight and that would be the end.

If OSOM confirms the report, we’ll update this post.

Alrighty then.

// Android Authority