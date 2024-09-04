It has been quite a while since Samsung released a more high-end device running an Exynos chipset in the US, typically opting to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon silicon for CPU duty. However, in recently spotted benchmarks for the US-bound SM-S721U, the Galaxy S24 FE is shown to be running the Exynos 2400.

Expected to launch later this year in October, Galaxy S24 FE is also shown to sport 8GB RAM. For those more curious about the Exynos 2400, it’s the CPU that powers the international models of the Galaxy S24 series. We haven’t seen much feedback on the Exynos 2400, probably because we haven’t gone looking for it, but this will be an interesting move for Samsung.

Samsung hasn’t used an Exynos processor in a relatively high-end smartphone device in the US since the Galaxy S6. At the time, Qualcomm was dealing with the Snapdragon 810, which was reported to have serious overheating issues. However, Samsung was quick to revert back to Snapdragon silicon, using Qualcomm for essentially every US flagship device ever since. We’re not sure why Samsung is opting for Exynos specifically in the S24 FE, but it could be a pricing thing? We aren’t sure, but will plan to ask Samsung reps once these things are made official.

Do we have any FE series fans here? It seems the series didn’t quite catch on like I thought it would following the popularity of the first one.

// SamMobile