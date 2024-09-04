Google’s new foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, officially launches today with a whopping $1,799 price tag. We should have ours shortly, and even though we are foldable haters for the most part, are quite excited to test out Google’s second attempt in the category. So far, everything appears to be improved in all of the right ways.

But if we come back to that large price, we know that folks who want one are going to want the best deal. Anything to help that price drop, right? As it currently stands, Google continues to have the best deal with a $350 store credit after purchase and pretty solid trade-in values up to $760 off.

$350 STORE CREDIT: While this isn’t a discount, Google is giving you $350 in Google Store credit if you buy a Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That’s a large chunk of change that could be used to cover the cost of the new Pixel Watch 3, a pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 and case, etc. I’d probably tell you to buy the new Nest Thermostat (4th Gen), which I’ve been testing, because it’s pretty awesome. But you get the point – this is a lot of money that can buy some good stuff in addition to the Pro Fold.

If you do order a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google sends you the credit the minute the device ships. You can then spend as you please, with free shipping not gobbling up any of the funds.

$760 OFF TRADES: OK, so for discounts, the only way to save money on a Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the moment is by trading in whatever phone you have. Google is offering a top value of $760 off if you hand over your original Pixel Fold. Since no one bought that, your next best option is trading in a Pixel 8 Pro and getting $699 back. A Pixel 7 Pro would get you $540, Pixel 8 gets $490, and the Pixel 6 Pro is worth $450.

If you have a Pixel Fold to trade, you would be looking at $1,039 for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the end. For those with a Pixel 8 Pro, you could end up paying as little as $1,100.

Google’s trade-in program is a “pay everything now, get a refund later” program, so be aware of that. This isn’t like Samsung’s instant discount trade-in setup, which we love so much.

Google says you have just 3 days to take advantage of this Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch deal. It ends on September 7.

