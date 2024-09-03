Google just told us that Android 15 won’t arrive on your Pixel phone for a few more weeks, so before that happens, they went ahead and dropped the September Pixel update on us. This fresh Android 14 update is rolling out as early as today with a couple of bug fixes.

As for which devices are getting the September update, it’s close to last month’s list, only without the Pixel 5a, which has reached end of life. The full list includes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all included as well.

The September Pixel update builds to be on the lookout for are below, with specifics on global, Verizon, and Telus versions.

Global

Pixel 6: AP2A.240905.003.F1

Pixel 6 Pro: AP2A.240905.003.F1

Pixel 6a: AP2A.240905.003.F1

Pixel 7: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 7 Pro: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 7a: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel Tablet: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel Fold: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 8: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240905.003.A1

Pixel 9: AD1A.240905.004

Pixel 9 Pro: AD1A.240905.004

Pixel 9 Pro XL: AD1A.240905.004

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AD1A.240905.004

Verizon

Pixel 8: AP2A.240905.003.B1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240905.003.B1

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240905.003.C1

Telus

Pixel 8: AP2A.240905.003.D1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240905.003.D1

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240905.003.E1

September Pixel Update Bug Fixes: There are two noteworthy bug fixes for this September Android update. Google says it addressed a third party APK vulnerability on older devices and then improved WiFi on the Pixel 9 series.

Security: Fix to remove third party APK to address security vulnerability*[Pixel 6 thru Pixel Fold]

Fix to remove third party APK to address security vulnerability*[Pixel 6 thru Pixel Fold] Wi-Fi: Fix to improve wireless (Wi-Fi) stability and performance in certain conditions*[Pixel 9 series]

Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

