Samsung’s latest foldable devices, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, are now receiving the August security patch.

The changelog also speaks of performance improvements, but that’s rather vague and unhelpful. Should owners download this software update and notice anything truly different, feel free to let us know.

Below you shall find the updated version numbers, just to ensure you’re on the latest and greatest builds. .

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Z Fold 6 : F956USQU1AXH7

: F956USQU1AXH7 Galaxy Z Flip 6: F741USQU1AXH7

Go snag them updates.

// Verizon