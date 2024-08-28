Pixel 9 Pro Fold Gets Factory Images Prior to Launch

For those of you who ordered a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google has gone ahead and uploaded both factory image and OTA files for it. Since your pre-orders should arrive around September 4, these file uploads are right on time.

Like we said when they did the same for the other Pixel 9 series phones, these are there to help developers (or tinkerers) get out of a sticky situation as they get to testing. The images Google posted are for “comet,” which is now confirmed as the codename for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

These images are Android 14, like they were for the other Pixel 9 devices, because again, Android 15 isn’t out yet. I know that some folks have made a stink of Google launching phones without the next version of Android, but it’s really not a story. Android 15 isn’t available, so why would they have it? Anyways.

Here are the current builds for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold:

Global (older) : AD1A.240530.030, Aug 2024

: AD1A.240530.030, Aug 2024 India only : AD1A.240530.030.A1, Aug 2024

: AD1A.240530.030.A1, Aug 2024 Global (newest): AD1A.240530.047, Aug 2024

Who’s excited for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold? I still (weirdly) am. Can’t wait for my Obsidian version to arrive next week.

// Google