It’s not too late to get Google’s new Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL with substantial discounts and bonuses. Technically, we are still in the pre-order period for the Pixel 9 Pro, as it hasn’t shipped yet, but for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, you orders could (and should) ship right away with the current offers.

For those who missed the initial pre-orders, we’re looking at $200 credits to spend on anything on the Google Store. On top of that, Google claims it is offering the “highest value” for your old Pixel phones if you trade them in (up to $760). And then to top things off, they’ll give you a Gemini Advanced subscription for a year – that has a value of $239. In total, this is $1,199 in potential savings, although that’s not a straight discount on the phone.

$200 Pixel 9 Pro credit: By ordering a Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google will hand you $200 in store credit within 24 hours after your order ships. That $200 credit could be used towards the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 or a Pixel Watch 3 to greatly reduce their full prices. You could also buy one of the Pixel 9 cases, add a watch band or 3 to the Pixel Watch you already own, grab the new 45W Pixel phone charger, etc.

This $200 credit offer ends on August 28, so you only have a couple of days to take advantage.

$760 off with trade-ins: Where you’ll save the most is with a trade-in, especially if you have an older Pixel phone. This is where you tell Google which old Pixel phone you want to get rid of and they quote you an offer. You send your phone in later to confirm, at which point they give you money back. It’s not an instant (today) discount like how Samsung does it, but it still saves you in the end.

The top trade-in is the Pixel Fold at $760, but the Pixel 8 Pro gets you $699. The next highest values are the Pixel 7 Pro at $540, Pixel 8 at $490, Pixel 6 Pro at $450, and Pixel 7 at $360. Even the Pixel 7a will get you $300. And for those curious, a Galaxy S24 Ultra tops out at $650.

Free Gemini Advanced subscription ($239): Fans of AI are still receiving a free Gemini Advanced subscription for a year if they buy a Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL. This deal will likely be around for a while, as AI and Gemini Advanced are a big part of the Pixel 9 series story, but it’s in this early promo package. Gemini Advanced gets you early access to new AI features from Google, AI in your Gmail (and other apps), document analyzing, and access to Gemini Live.

Amazon and Best Buy still giving you $200: Would rather order from Best Buy or Amazon? I get that. Both are still handing out $200 gift cards with purchase, plus you should still get the Gemini Advanced subscription. The only piece of the promo you’d miss is the trade-in values from Google, but Best Buy could come close on some phones.

Pixel 9 Pro Deal Links: