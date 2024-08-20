As a part of the launch of the new Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3, and new Nest Thermostat, Google is introducing new packaging for its hardware. This new packaging is 100% plastic free, has a texture and design that tells you to recycle it, and opens in a fun new way.

We don’t typical care that much about packaging, but this is the first time in a while that Google has changed things up for the boxes it wraps around its expensive hardware. And with this new packaging for devices like the Pixel 9 Pro, they are suggesting pretty cool things, like the fact that they made a new paper for it that is “three times stronger” and 70% more stretchable than their previous paper. Like, that’s just cool, right?

The boxes are lighter too, so they should reduce the carbon footprint as they ship across the globe, should still protect things with a new “molded fiber pulp” made from recycled newspaper, and Google hopes the speckled design of the material “looks recyclable” enough to get you to actually recycle it.

Oh, they also made a new peelable closure that rips off the backside to get you into your device, but remains strong enough to keep all of your goodies inside until you do open them. The video below shows how those work and also how all of the new packaging looks.

The new packaging ships with the newest Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit devices.

// Google