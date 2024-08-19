Pre-registration for Pokémon TCG Pocket is now live for Android, meaning official release should be coming up soon. The game was first teased back in February and we’ve been patiently waiting for more launch details.

If you’re a Pokémon fan, this game should be pretty exciting. It’s brings the card collecting and trading aspect, plus it also has a built-in battler for those who can actually play the game. That doesn’t include me, but there should be a tutorial in there if you want to learn.

The trailer below gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect. You’ll collect cards by opening up to 2 free packs a day, then showcase your NFTs digital Pokémon cards via the app. The artwork appears to look very nice, too.

Update: October 30 is what we’re seeing for a launch date.