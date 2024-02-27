If you were around during the early days of Pokemon card collecting, I’m not sure there was a better feeling as a kid when you procured a new card. Either by swindling a kid on the playground with a bad trade or opening a booster pack, collecting Pokemon cards was the bee’s knees. For the longest time, there was no digital recreation of that experience, but over the years, the Pokemon Company has been getting better at rebuilding that feeling with games like Pokemon GO.

Announced this week, a new Pokémon TCG Pocket app is on the way, and from the vibe we get in the trailer, it’s purely about collecting the cards in digital form, then maybe playing the game if you’re into that sort of thing. Explained in the announcement, players will get to open two free booster packs each day, with the experience similar to how we used to rip open packs back in the day. Cards range in rarity and players can even trade cards. For those who feel inclined, you can even play the cards you collect. Funny enough, I’ve never played a single game of Pokemon and I doubt I’m alone, but the collecting aspect has me pumped.

We don’t yet have an official release date, but the app will be available for both Android and iOS in 2024.

Watch the trailer below to get a feel for the app experience. It looks pretty good. We’ll update you as soon as it’s available for download. And if anyone wants to help me get the OG Gyarados or Alakazam artwork in digital form, I’d appreciate it.

// Pokemon Company