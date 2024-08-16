Earlier this year, Google highlighted an upcoming anti theft feature for Android devices. Anti Theft Lock is now rolling out slowly to beta users in Brazil, but will be made available more widely should testing go smoothly.

When enabled, using a combination of sensors, your phone can automatically detect if your phone has been snatched from your hands and then go into a lockdown. Detailing the feature back in May, Google said, “If a common motion associated with theft is detected, your phone screen quickly locks – which helps keep thieves from easily accessing your data.”

Once Google begins a more wide rollout, all Android 10+ devices will support it.

Next time I’m in a major city, this will get enabled. Better safe than sorry!

// @MishaalRahman