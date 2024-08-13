Pre-orders are open for the entire new Pixel device line-up, including for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. There are deals to be had too, because Google is ready to push the new line-up of phones it has created that look like Google reaching a whole new level of quality. These phones look insane.

To start, we have bonus credits to spend when you buy the new Pixel 9 series, plus the trade-in values have been boosted through some retailers, including the Google Store.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the best Pixel 9 Pro deals available.

$200 bonus credit with Pixel 9 Pro: While Google and its retail partners aren’t doing discounts on the new phones without trade-ins, they are all giving you bonus money to spend on other stuff alongside your new Pixel 9 Pro. That means $200 credits to the Google Store if you purchase a Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL. If you’d rather go with Best Buy, they’ll give you a $200 Best Buy gift certificate. And then there’s Amazon, which is matching by giving away $200 Amazon gift cards.

And to get these credits, you just buy the new phones. So again, not a discount, but you can then use those credits for accessories, to get a Pixel Watch 3 or the Pixel Buds Pro 2, or maybe you just want to order some groceries for free on Amazon.

$760 off with trade-in: The Google Store is currently offering up to $760 off (back) if you trade in your current device for a Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL. While not the instant discount like Samsung would do, it’ll still save you a good chunk of change in the end.

To get the full $760, you would have to trade-in the original Pixel Fold. Since I can’t imagine most of you have one of those to trade, you’ll be happy to know that Google will give you $699 for your Pixel 8 Pro. Other values are $490 for a Pixel 8, $540 for a Pixel 7 Pro, and $450 for a Pixel 6 Pro. Those all seem like really great prices to me, especially on older devices like the 7 Pro and 6 Pro.

If you’d rather trade-in with Best Buy, feel free to jump into their trade-in estimate machine. I took a quick look and saw $625 for a Pixel 8 Pro, which is under Google’s offer.

In total, we’re looking at $960 in savings, with a $760 trade and $200 credit to spend. Not bad.

Pixel 9 Pro Pre-order Links: