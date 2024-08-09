The dust has settled some from Samsung’s Unpacked foldables event and the world is starting to turn their attention to Google’s upcoming Made by Google Pixel showcase, where the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be unveiled. But as we get there, you shouldn’t forget about the reigning king of foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is only a few weeks old and there are still really great deals to be had if you didn’t jump on them out of the gate.

Samsung is pitching $1,500+ in savings on the Fold 6, just as they were during the pre-order period. While some numbers have shifted around, you should be able to grab a significant discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

$1,200 GALAXY FOLD 6 TRADES: Hey, did you know that Samsung has the best trade-in program? Yeah, you knew that. The current value set in this trade-in program is quite good for those with a decent phone to trade and who want that instant discount today.

The top value is still the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which will get you $1,200 off instantly. After that, Samsung has actually raised trade-in values on the Galaxy S24 Ultra to $1,000 (up $100), matching the value of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Then we have the Fold 3 and S23 Ultra at $900, S22 Ultra at $800, and the S24+ at $700. Even if you have any “Other Samsung Smartphone,” you’ll get $300 off. You’ll want to look through the full list of devices to find your value (here).

OK, so you know how much you’ll get in discount for your old phone.

FREE STORAGE UPGRADE: At pre-order time, Samsung was handing out free storage upgrades at all levels and for all colors. Today, they are still doing upgrades, but only for select colors. If you want Crafted Black or Pink, you’ll get a free upgrade from 256GB to 512GB ($120 value) or from 512GB to 1TB ($240 value). No other color is currently seeing free storage jumps. Even if you don’t absolutely love these colors, stomaching one might be worth it for that freebie.

All good? In total, you can save $1,440 with a top trade and the 1TB storage option. If you go 512GB, you could save $1,320. Not bad.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Deal Link