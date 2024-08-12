Samsung August Update Hits a Bunch: Fold 5, Flip 4, Galaxy S22 Series

With all of our attention on tomorrow’s Made by Google Pixel event, apologies for us staying somewhat quiet today as we make our way to Mountain View. Well, and our fiber issues aren’t helping either. But hey, we have news! If you own a Samsung foldable or one of the Galaxy S22 phones, you have an update on the way in the US.

Samsung August updates are hitting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 up through the Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 up through the Flip 5, and the entire Galaxy S22 line. These updates are minor as we await One UI 6.1.1 on some, Android 15 at some point, and whatever else Samsung has in-store. There’s nothing wrong with a little security patch, though, right?

Here are the build numbers to be on the lookout for:

Galaxy S22 : S901USQS6EXG8

: S901USQS6EXG8 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS6EXG8

: S906USQS6EXG8 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS6EXG8

: S908USQS6EXG8 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS4CXG6

: F946USQS4CXG6 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQS6FXGJ

: F936USQS6FXGJ Galaxy Z Fold 3 : F926USQS7IXG6

: F926USQS7IXG6 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQS4CXG6

: F731USQS4CXG6 Galaxy Z Flip 4 : F721USQS6FXGJ

: F721USQS6FXGJ Galaxy Z Flip 3 : F711USQS8IXG6

: F711USQS8IXG6 Galaxy S20 FE: G781VSQSGHXG

To check for Samsung updates, you’ll dive into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

// Verizon