Google’s watch-for-kids is getting a big new feature for those willing to trust their kid with money. The Fitbit Ace LTE now has tap-to-pay functionality with select financial services – this feature was previously “coming soon.”

For those who missed news of the Fitbit Ace LTE, it was announced as a kid-focused watch by Google back in May. It runs a custom skin on top of Wear OS, so that functionality is pretty limited for kids. It’s similar to those Gizmo Watches that Verizon sells, with LTE connectivity, location tracking, and calls/texting to select contacts for kids. It has a handful of games, encourages movement, and was initially launched with the potential for NFC payments.

Starting today, the payment functionality on the Fitbit Ace LTE will start to rollout. Google is partnering with Greenlight and GoHenry to launch the feature, both of which are family-friendly debit card services. You can setup either payment service to allow your child to tap-to-pay with their wrist. You do so from your Fitbit Ace LTE companion app.

My kid has been testing this watch for the past couple of months on and off, so we’ll try to get you some form of a review before the new school year starts. So far, it has been super useful as he spends the summer between camps and out of the house. While he loves to text me to pick him up early on the daily, there’s a peace of mind about knowing exactly where your 10-year old is at all times when they aren’t at school.

In addition to payments, Google is also adding a new lunch break option (so kids can use their watches during breaks) and two new games (Sproutlings and Spirit Garden). They plan to allow families to add siblings as contacts to watches too.

// Google