Building off the success of the OnePlus Open, a new version has arrived to bring the focus back onto OnePlus’ first foldable just as Samsung and Google aim to take all of the foldable attention. The OnePlus Open “Apex Edition” is here in a Crimson Shadow colorway.

What’s new about this “Apex Edition”? It has 1TB of storage and a new red vegan leather cover. That’s it. Hey, it looks pretty, dammit.

If this is the color you have been waiting for, you can pre-order the OnePlus Open “Apex Edition” today and save some money. This device should retail at some point for $1,899, which is wild. However, to start, you can use code “1TBFORLIFE” to shave $300 off the price. You can save an additional $100 by trading in “ANY” device through OnePlus.com.

Need to know more about the OnePlus Open? Read our review. We were big fans of it.

Pre-order Link