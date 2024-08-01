August 13 is the day Google has set aside to announce its new Pixel lineup, but as you are likely all aware, sneaky leaksters have gone ahead and spoiled every single aspect of the event. This morning, a big Pixel 9 Pro Fold info dump took place, including reported pricing for the US, a promo video, as well as lots of marketing images.

According to sources of 91mobiles, US buyers should expect a starting price of $1799 for Pixel 9 Pro Fold, exactly the same as last year’s original model. Considering the apparent upgrades the device is receiving, especially in the hardware department, paying the same price seems like a great outcome for potential buyers.

Thanks to a European retailer, the below promotional video for the device also hit the web. In the video, Google highlights Gemini, the upgraded hinge system, camera system, and Google Photos magic. It’s nearly 40 seconds of pure Pixel 9 Pro Fold exposure.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Promo Video

We also have what appears to be a product listing page, courtesy again of 91mobiles. We had this same thing happen for the Pixel 9 Pro recently. The images detail what you’ll get in the box, Gemini highlights, camera system features, and more.

Marketing Materials

Again, set your alarms for August 13. Google will make everything official at that time.

// Android Headlines | 91mobiles