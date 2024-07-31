Google continues to expand the feature set of Circle to Search, making it a useful tool when on your device and you come upon something you need to know more about. The latest feature to arrive is called “About this image” and it does exactly as it sounds, gives you more information about an image.

Rolling out now to both Circle to Search and Google Lens, the idea here is that you may receive an image or see something online that you want to know more about. Now, you can fire up Circle to Search (long-press home or navigation bar), circle the image, then swipe up a bit on the results screen. You should see an “About this image” option.

Once tapped, Google hopes this new tab can add context to an image by showing you how sources are describing the image, metadata of the image (like its creator), and if the image is real or created with AI.

“About this image” is available right away in 40 languages globally and on select devices “like the latest Samsung and Pixel phones, foldables and tablets.”

// Google