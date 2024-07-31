Google announced changes coming to Maps and Waze users soon. For Google Maps, users will soon have an easier time reporting incidents, such as lane closures or the presence of law enforcement.

As you can see in the awesome gif below, you’ll find the report button in the bottom right corner when navigating. From here, you’ll find all of the options for reporting. Google says that this new feature is rolling out globally now on Android, iOS, cars with Google built-in (Android Automotive), Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

For Waze users, Google details new camera alerts, which is excellent for residents of cities (such as Portland, OR) who are adding a ton of speed enforcement cameras. As Google explains, “These alerts are added by Waze community members, who use a combination of real world road information and publicly available data from local authorities to update the map.”

Lockscreen Navigation: Waze users are also getting the ability to use navigation (complete with turn-by-turn directions) all while their phone is securely locked. Google says lock screen navigation launches globally on Waze on Android this month, and will come to iOS this fall.

All good things.

// Google