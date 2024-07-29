Android 15 Beta 4.1 Released for Pixel Devices

A small update is rolling out to Android 15 beta users with supported Pixel devices in the form of Beta 4.1.

Inside, users will find fixes for “various issues that sometimes caused device audio to crash while making or receiving calls.” That’s all that is listed in the changelog, so we don’t expect to find anything too interesting beyond that.

Release Notes

Release date: July 29, 2024

Build: AP31.240617.010

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: July 2024

Google Play services: 24.23.35

Android 15 reached “last scheduled” earlier this month. We are getting very close to the public release of Android 15, so things should be relatively smooth for users. Below you can view the full changelog. Have at it.

What’s New

// Android Developers