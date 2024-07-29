We’re all quite aware that fresh Pixel Buds Pro 2 are on the way, and with that, Google will want to start clearing space on the retail shelves. To do so, Google is selling the Pixel Buds Pro at $139, which is a $60 discount. It’s not quite Black Friday pricing, but still very good for these earbuds.

At Best Buy, you can get the Buds Pro in either Charcoal or Porcelain, while Google Store appears to have most of the six colors in stock for the discounted pricing. These buds feature active noise cancellation (I use them on flights constantly), wireless charging, solid battery life, and premium audio.

If I wasn’t now testing the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, I’d still be rocking my Pixel Buds Pro. We love them.

Follow the links below to snag your own pair.