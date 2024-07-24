Droid Life

It’s Samsung Galaxy Launch Day and Savings are Still Active

It’s officially Galaxy launch day, with Samsung’s latest foldable, wearable, and audio devices now available nationwide at retailers. If you weren’t ready to take the plunge during the pre-order period, that’s unfortunate, but the deals are still really good if you are looking to get off of the fence.

With eligible trade-ins, Galaxy Z Fold 6 buyers can save up to $1200, plus still take advantage of free doubled storage. That’s a 512GB model for just $699. Galaxy Z Flip 6 buyers can save up to $650, bringing the price down to as low as $449. That device is also eligible for doubled storage.

Let’s say a foldable isn’t your cup of tea. That’s cool. Samsung has three new wearables to play with: Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Ring. Those with an eligible trade-in can save up to $350 on Galaxy Watch Ultra, while Galaxy Ring buyers who opted not to pre-order are currently stuck with the full $399 price tag.

If Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have caught your attention, Samsung has trade-in values up to $100 for your old buds, bringing your price down to $149.

And don’t forget, Samsung has a generous Offer program with discounts for eligible parties like first responders, active military, and students. Definitely take advantage of those savings if you can.

