It’s officially Galaxy launch day, with Samsung’s latest foldable, wearable, and audio devices now available nationwide at retailers. If you weren’t ready to take the plunge during the pre-order period, that’s unfortunate, but the deals are still really good if you are looking to get off of the fence.

With eligible trade-ins, Galaxy Z Fold 6 buyers can save up to $1200, plus still take advantage of free doubled storage. That’s a 512GB model for just $699. Galaxy Z Flip 6 buyers can save up to $650, bringing the price down to as low as $449. That device is also eligible for doubled storage.

Let’s say a foldable isn’t your cup of tea. That’s cool. Samsung has three new wearables to play with: Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Ring. Those with an eligible trade-in can save up to $350 on Galaxy Watch Ultra, while Galaxy Ring buyers who opted not to pre-order are currently stuck with the full $399 price tag.

If Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have caught your attention, Samsung has trade-in values up to $100 for your old buds, bringing your price down to $149.

And don’t forget, Samsung has a generous Offer program with discounts for eligible parties like first responders, active military, and students. Definitely take advantage of those savings if you can.

Samsung Order Links