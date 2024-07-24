Verizon announced this morning that it is gifting NFL Sunday Ticket to customers, but unlike T-Mobile’s gift of MLB At Bat, Verizon customers will need to spend a bit more money to snag this promotion.

How to get it: There are three ways to get Sunday Ticket from Verizon for free. New mobile customers can get it with select phone purchase on a select Unlimited plan, new home internet customers can get it with select Verizon Home Internet plans, or existing mobile customers can get it when they upgrade to select devices on an Unlimited Plus plan.

For anyone who was already planning on doing one of these things, that’s great, you’re eligible for free Sunday Ticket ($449 value). However, if you aren’t looking to up your monthly bill with a device upgrade or add a line to your existing account, then you’re out of luck.

Free Sunday Ticket isn’t the only promotion Verizon announced. Also detailed is a discount on YouTube TV for new and existing Home Internet customers. These customers are eligible for a $10/month discount for 12 months, bringing the monthly cost for YouTube TV down to $62.99/month for one year.

T-Mobile has long gifted MLB At Bat to customers, a promotion that I imagine has kept many customers loyal. There are no strings tied to the promotion, it’s simply a gift to all eligible customers. We wish Verizon was doing the same here, but there’s obviously a major difference in cost. If Verizon also offered a simple discount to all customers for Sunday Ticket, that would be great.

