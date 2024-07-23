Sorry, There’s No More Purchasing TV Shows From Google TV

Google announced this week that users of Google TV on Google TV-powered devices, Android TV, and the Google TV mobile app will no longer be able to purchase TV shows.

For those with a lot of purchased content, don’t fret, as your stuff is still accessible in all of the same places, but Google is moving the purchasing to YouTube. Google notes that this change doesn’t affect access to movies or the ability to purchase and rent movies.

Below is Google’s detailing of the change.

We are making some changes to how you purchase TV shows from Google TV. These changes do not affect access to your previously purchased TV shows or the ability to continue to purchase or rent movies. With these changes, you will no longer be able to purchase TV episodes and seasons from Google TV on Google TV devices, Android TV devices, and the Google TV Mobile app.* You can continue to purchase TV shows from YouTube depending on country availability. You’ll still be able to access all of your previously purchased movies and TV shows (including active rentals and entire TV seasons, regardless of where the purchase was made) on Google TV devices, Android TV devices, the Google TV mobile app for Android and the iOS app, and YouTube. However, moving forward, any TV shows purchased on YouTube after today will only be accessible through the YouTube app or on YouTube.

One of the major takeaways from the above is that if you purchase a TV show on YouTube following this announcement, you will only be able to access it via YouTube.

Got it?

