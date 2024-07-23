Fitbit announced several new features for users today, ranging from improved accuracy for heart rate tracking thanks to Google’s machine learning to YouTube Music for Sense 2 and Versa 4 owners specifically.

In addition to what we listed above, Fitbit also details new auto detection for rowing, elliptical, and spinning workouts, meaning users can now immediately start working out without having to manually start tracking. On top of that, Fitbit lists improved GPS on select devices (no specifics listed), as well as 20 new exercise modes for the Inspire 3.

For Sense 2 (pictured above) and Versa 4 owners, you now have access to YouTube Music. You can scroll through, pick, and control songs right from your watch, which is sure to be a welcomed new feature. Also for your devices specifically is the addition of magnification and zoom. Users can adjust the size of text on the watch so the display is easier to see.

Be on the lookout for these updates to hit your Fitbit device this week.