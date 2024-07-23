It has been years since Google has given customers meaningful Chromecast hardware. We’ve heard rumblings of a new Chromecast device in the works and even thought we saw its remote last year, but Google I/O came and went with Google giving us nothing.

This week, we’re now seeing what’s potentially the upcoming Google TV Streamer box from Google, a Google TV-powered set-top box that isn’t designed to be hidden behind your television set. While we get a good look at the device and its remote, many details are still unknown.

We’re not entirely sure why Google wants Google TV to come out from behind the TV with this hardware that takes up precious space, but it’s speculated that it could have something to do with the UWB-powered Tap to Cast feature, as announced for the Pixel Tablet earlier this year. With that, you can tap compatible phones to the Pixel Tablet and cast whatever is playing. No need to press any buttons, which is nifty.

Most importantly, if Google is going to make a larger streaming box, all we truly hope for is stellar performance. Big hardware means ample space to fit a good processor, RAM, and plenty of storage. As we learn more about this device, we’ll update you.

Would this device fit under your TV ever so perfectly?

// 9to5Google