Samsung’s Prime Day deals are officially live, with savings on the Galaxy S24 lineup of devices available to all, as well as solid savings on the Galaxy S23 FE.

The entire lineup is discounted, with the Galaxy S24 down to $599 ($200 off), S24+ down to $749 ($250 off), and the S24 Ultra down to $975 ($370 off). For those looking to go the more budget friendly route, there’s the Galaxy S23 FE at $449 ($150 off).

Something to keep in mind, Amazon also offers trade-in discounts, so the prices have a chance to be lower than what you see, so long as you have a phone you’re ready to get rid of.

Happy Prime Day, everyone.

