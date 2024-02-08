It’s official, Bard is now Gemini and Google is releasing a new app experience that will bring its AI to your Android phone. News of this change hit the web earlier this week thanks to a leaked changelog, but now we have all of the details straight from Google.

Gemini for Android: For us Android fans, while the name change is cool enough, the important thing is access. As announced, Google has a new Gemini app available or users can opt in through Google Assistant. Once activated, you’ll be able to access Gemini from anywhere you already access Assistant. When triggered, you’ll see a new UI, too.

Google says Gemini will be able to provide contextual help on your screen. For example, users can generate a caption for pictures they have taken or ask questions about articles just read. “Many Google Assistant voice features will be available through the app — including setting timers, making calls and controlling your smart home devices — and we’re working to support more in the future, Google detailed.”

Gemini Advanced: Gemini Advanced was also made official, Google’s most capable AI model, at $20/month (first 2 months are free). Below are some of the things you can do with Gemini Advanced, but according to Google, it’s capable of much, much more.

Gemini Advanced can be your personal tutor — creating step-by-step instructions, sample quizzes or back-and-forth discussions tailored to your learning style.

It can help you with more advanced coding scenarios, serving as a sounding board for ideas and helping you evaluate different coding approaches.

It can help digital creators go from idea to creation by generating fresh content, analyzing recent trends and brainstorming improved ways to grow their audiences.

The Gemini app is now live for Android, so go ahead and download. Let us know your thoughts.

Gemini Advanced

// Google