Total by Verizon, a prepaid brand that apparently was getting confused for being Verizon, announced a rebrand as Total Wireless this week.

Not only is there a new name, but there’s some solid initiatives that Total Wireless is hoping can lure in the customers. For example, your plan price is guaranteed for five years, $200 anniversary credits that go towards the cost of a new phone, as well as a fourth line of service for free.

Total Wireless Highlights

The Price is the Price, guaranteed for five-years

10x faster data that never slows you down

Free 5G phones

$200 Anniversary Credit towards any 5G phone

Fourth line at no additional cost

Total Wireless plans start at $40/mo for a single line and get as low as $23/mo for 5+ lines. That’s the base 5G plan with not many thrills. The “best value” plan is the 5G Unlimited plan for $50/mo (single line w/ Auto Pay), which includes 15GB hotspot, Canada and Mexico roaming, Disney+ with no ads for six months, and plenty else. You can view the plan breakdowns here.

It’s good to have options.

