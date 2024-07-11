Samsung gave us a total of seven new devices this week. We now have the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, two new watches in the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds, plus the new Galaxy Ring. For Samsung fans, it has to feel a bit like Christmas in July.

Samsung was kind enough to provide us with review units, so while we’re busy cooking all of that delicious content up, we’re curious which devices you have either already purchased or are on the fence about. Honestly, there’s a lot to choose from.

Samsung’s pre-order promotions are always tempting, which doesn’t make staying on the fence any easier. For example, you can save up to a whopping $1,590 on the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 if you use our special pre-order link or snag the beastly Galaxy Watch Ultra for $480 off (when using the Shop Samsung app). Point being, if you are thinking about snagging a new Galaxy device, now’s not a bad time at all.

As mentioned, we have most of the devices back in the office, so if you have any questions, shoot them down in the comments and maybe we can help your purchasing decision. If you already took the plunge, let us know which device below by answering the poll.

Which New Galaxy Devices are You Buying? Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Watch 7

Galaxy Watch Ultra

Galaxy Buds 3

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Galaxy Ring View Results