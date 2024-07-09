The teasing of new OnePlus devices started last week with a shadowy device line-up image accompanying an official launch date. Today, OnePlus is continuing the trollout of hype by showing off images of most of those devices and telling us little descriptions for each.

Here’s a first look at the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro – what a name on that last one.

Above is the OnePlus Watch 2R, the follow-up to the OnePlus Watch 2, a watch we really enjoyed from earlier in the year. In fact, it is a top-tier Wear OS watch that should be on your shortlist of smartwatches to consider, especially if you care mostly about battery life.

For the OnePlus Watch 2R, we’re still getting the 100-hour battery life rating, along with two colors (black or silver) and a slightly tweaked bezel design. To be honest, this just seems like a design refresh and not any sort of new watch, and that’s probably OK. This updated design certainly looks nice.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is the device you are seeing above. It’ll feature a 12.1″ display with a 7:5 ratio, and “industry-leading chipset,” and yeah, that’s all they are telling us. It’s a tablet.

And finally, below are the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, a pair of mid-range earbuds with ANC that come in Starry Black or Soft Jade. They feature 12.4mm drivers, have 49dB of noise cancellation, and shouldn’t break the bank. They are earbuds.

The next OnePlus event kicks off on July 16. We’ll have more then.