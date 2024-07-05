OnePlus is headed to Milan, one of the fanciest places on this planet, to announce its new budget-friendly lineup of devices. It’s a power move and we have to respect it.

On July 16 at 9am EDT, OnePlus will unveil four new products: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Pad 2, and OnePlus Nord 4. OnePlus provides a brief description of what each device is. For example, they note that the Nord 4 is the only all metal unibody smartphone of the 5G era.

New Lineup

OnePlus Pad 2, a new flagship productivity tablet

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, the pinnacle of mid-range ANC earbuds

OnePlus Watch 2R, a lightweight Wear OS smartwatch

OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone – the only all metal unibody smartphone of the 5G era



In the image, we can see the OnePlus logo on what we assume is the case for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds. That name is way too long, by the way. We’ll go ahead and guess that seeing this might mean OnePlus intends to introduce a buds case that features a display? We’ve seen similar things from both JBL and Samsung recently, so it wouldn’t be too shocking. The fingers are officially crossed.

Once OnePlus has announced and made all of these new toys official, we’ll let you know pricing, specs, and availability.