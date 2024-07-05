Spoiler warning: If you want Samsung to be able to surprise you at least a little bit next week on July 10, then click away.

Thanks to @evleaks, we have a huge dump of information regarding Samsung’s upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Specifically, product pages from what appear to be an official Samsung website have been posted online, then very quickly were pulled due to copyright. This is the internet, though, so everything was copied, saved, and shared again.

Galaxy AI: Samsung is equipping both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with its Galaxy AI, with a few of the highlights being Circle to Search (S Pen supported) and Samsung’s Interpreter feature that can now display translations on both of its screens. This could be very handy in certain instances. Given Samsung’s Unpacked event is taking place in Paris, it’s fitting that the translation example (shown above) is French and English.

For Galaxy Z Flip 6 users who don’t want to open the device fully to respond to messages, AI-powered Chat Assist is also built in, allowing you to select from suggested replies. Specs wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 hardly differs from last year’s Z Flip 5. It has the same size displays and nearly identical dimensions, though, this year’s model offers a 4,000mAh battery (200mAh larger). Samsung also upgraded one of the rear cameras to a 50-megapixel sensor.

According to the product pages, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has slightly larger front display of 6.3-inches, while the main measures in at 7.6-inches. Peak brightness has increased to 2,600 nits. The overall weight is considerably lighter, with the battery size unchanged from last year. The Flex Hinge system appears to have received a good upgrade this year for both devices, with a more flush look getting achieved when open and more compact design when closed.

Samsung will unveil these devices in full, along with other products, on July 10. We’ll see you there.

// @evleaks