At long last, Google is reported to be upgrading the type of fingerprint reader on the Pixel lineup. For years, we’ve had an optical reader on Pixel phones, and while Google has done its best to make them quick, an upgrade to ultrasonic technology is sure to help speed up Pixel 9 unlocking.

According to a source of Android Authority, Google will use Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 reader, same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Speaking from much experience, I can report that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is very fast to unlock and verify identity when using the fingerprint reader, so we’re looking forward to this upgrade considerably.

The other major improvement with ultrasonic is no more going partially blind late at night when you don’t cover the optical reader entirely with your finger. We quite recently discussed this at length.

It’s reported we’ll have this upgraded sensor in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, while the Fold model will keep its scanner embedded in the power button.

Thoughts on this upgrade for the Pixel series? I know some folks who will be very happy about this.